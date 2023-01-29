RTI activist arrested in connection with murder of BJP leader in Manipur

A Right to Information (RTI) activist was arrested in connection with the killing of a BJP leader in Manipur, police said.

A team of Thoubal district police on Sunday arrested RTI activist Wahengbam Joykumar of Wangkhei Hijam Leikai in Imphal East district from his residence, officials said.

Police said the RTI activist was arrested as part of the ongoing investigation into the murder of the Manipur Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) ex-servicemen cell general secretary (convenor) Laishram Rameshwor Singh.

Also Read: Lucknow shocker: Woman, son badly burnt in acid attack at home

The BJP leader was allegedly shot dead by Ayekpam Keshorjit, 46, in broad daylight on January 24 at Kshetri Leikai in Thoubal district. Hours later, Kishorjit surrendered to the police along with the weapon. His accomplice Ricky Ponting was also arrested on the same day.

In a complaint lodged with Manipur director general of police (DGP), Ayekpamongbi Laishram Ningol Romila Devi claimed that her husband Keshorjit had a verbal altercation with L Rameshwor during his visit to Thoubal.

As the altercation shot up, the BJP leader allegedly removed a gun and threatened to shoot him and in self-defence her husband shot Rameshor, she claimed.

According to the witnesses, Rameshwor Singh, 57, was shot dead assailants who drove to his house in Thoubal Kshetri Leikai locality of the district in an SUV.