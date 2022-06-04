Rudapur shootout:Two more arrested, sophisticated pistol seized
Joint teams of Phaphamau police and SOG arrested two more persons involved in shootout at Rudapur village in which a man was killed and his two brothers were injured.
SSP Ajay Kumar said police teams on Friday arrested Mohd. Zaid and his accomplice Raju Vishwakarma. A safari car, a .32 caliber pistol, a single shot .315 caliber firearm along with .30 caliber semi-automatic pistol worth around ₹2 lakh was recovered from them. The pistol was purchased from Varanasi and was used in the shootout.
According to the case, Mubasshir, his brother Mudassir and their cousins Adnan and Aquib, residents of Rudapur village, were returning home in their SUV from their brick kiln when they were waylaid on the way. The assailants fired several rounds on the SUV resulting in death of Mubasshir while Mudassir and Aquib received bullet injuries in their stomach and legs.
On the complaint of Mubashhir’s father Atiq Ahmad, a named FIR was lodged against brothers Khurshid Ahmad, Mohd. Zaid, Javed Ahmad, all sons of Sikandar Badshah and one Faizu of the same village.
Khurshid Ahmad was arrested a day after the incident with a firearm.
Interrogation of the two accused Mohd. Zaid and his accomplice Raju Vishwakarma revealed that Khurshid purchased a land at a prime location in the village from Mubashhir’s father Atiq Ahmad around 15 years back. However, Atiq’s sons Mudassir and Mubasshir were not giving them possession of the land and were demanding cash ₹40 lakh on pretext that the land was transferred fraudulently in Khurshid’s name.
As per planning, Khurshid and brothers took help of Raju Vishwakarma, Arvind, Zahid, Saifu etc. The assailants in two four wheelers and bikes surrounded the SUV and opened fire. Some attackers armed with sticks broke the glasses of the car in a bid to drag out Mubasshir and others. However, the assailants failed in their attempt as Mubasshir also fired shots. A .32 bore pistol and five live cartridges were recovered near Mubasshir’s body, SSP added.
