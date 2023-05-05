Civic bodies’ polls: Prayagraj Nagar Panchayat voters score over city folk

Rural voters of Prayagraj have once again left their urban counterparts way behind when it comes to voting in the urban local bodies’ polls-2023, polling for which was held in Prayagraj on Thursday. Muslim women queue up to cast their vote at a polling booth in the rural Phulpur Nagar Panchayat area of Prayagraj on Thursday. (HT File Photo)

The voting percentage for the municipal corporation was 31.45% while the same for Nagar Panchayat was 58.08%, data released by the district election office shows.

Koraon, with 68.29% topped the voting percentage while Phulpur Nagar Panchayat with 54.69% came in last among the eight Nagar Panchayats of Prayagraj district, the records show.

Even then, voters of Phulpur Nagar Panchayat performed far better than voters residing within the municipal limits.

In 2017 civic polls, Koraon was first with 75.42%. However, this time, polling decreased by 7.13% as per the poll percentage data.

In the voting for 100 wards of the municipal corporation this time, a total of 31.45% polling was recorded. The total voting percentage in the district however remained at 33.61%.

In the 2017 elections, the total voter turnout in the district was 34.20%.

The voting percentage increased in the municipal limits, but only by 0.98% as compared to 2017. While the voting percentage in Nagar Panchayat decreased by 4.63% as compared to 2017, informed a senior officer of district election office, Prayagraj.

The total voter turnout in eight Nagar Panchayats of the district this time was 58.08%, which however was 62.73% in the 2017 elections when there were nine Nagar Panchayats.

The pace of polling, which started at 7 am, was extremely slow in the urban areas. In 110 sectors of the Municipal Corporation, the polling percentage till 9am was just 3.72%, while by 11am it reached 9.02%.

Due to the pleasant weather on Thursday, it was believed that the percentage of polling would be higher, but even the cool breeze throughout the day could not make the voters come out of their houses to the polling booth in municipal limits.

Generally, the percentage of polling increases significantly in the last two hours, but the total polling was 23.07% at 3 pm and reached only 28.44% at 5 pm, while at the end of polling, a total of 31.45% people voted in municipal limits.

On the other hand, in eight Nagar Panchayats, the polling increased by around 11% in the last two hours. The voting percentage was 39.23% at 3pm and increased to 49.93% at 5 pm and was 58.08% by the end of polling at 6pm.

In urban areas, women may have lagged in voting, but in rural areas, the percentage of voting among women was higher. The percentage of men was 57.77% whereas the voting percentage of women was 58.42% in the eight Nagar Panchayats. In municipal limits, the polling percentage of men was 32.59% while that of women remained at 30.01%.