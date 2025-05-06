S Delhi residents welcome Taimoor Nagar demolition drive

Residents of multiple southeast Delhi localities on Monday heaved a sigh of relief as the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) started demolishing illegal houses located along the Taimoor Nagar drain, in the hope that the action would facilitate proper cleaning of the sewage channel and stop backflow into their homes during rains. Demolition drive underway at the spot. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Representative bodies of residents who stay in colonies adjacent to Taimoor Nagar said the sewage remains choked due to unchecked unauthorised construction along the channel.

“This is the main drain in south Delhi. Our colony faces persistent waterlogging of main road and water stagnation in our drains due to encroachments, which obstruct flow of sewage and rainwater. Throughout the year, this area is full of mosquitoes, which not only cause great discomfort, but pose constant threat of vector-borne diseases,” said Rajiv Gupta, president of the Kalindi Colony RWA.

Shiv Mehra, president of the Maharani Bagh RWA, concurred, saying that his locality was a low-lying area and faces repeated crises of unchecked backflow of water and sewage. “What was originally a stormwater drain has now turned into an open sewage channel, carrying waste from illegal constructions and unregulated discharge points,” he said.

Mehra said that rising road levels due to constant resurfacing without milling is aggravating the problem.

Chitra S Jain, the president of New Friends Colony RWA (Ashoka Park), said: “Last year, we got some relief after drains were desilted.This year, we are hoping that widening of the drain will actually have tangible effects on water outflow during monsoon.”

The Friends Colony (East) RWA also welcomed the court’s direction. “The action has finally begun today... Beyond demolition, it is crucial that the agencies ensures proper cleaning, desilting, and long-term maintenance to prevent future encroachments and health hazards,” said Triveni Mahajan, secretary of the RWA.

Residents also alleged security issues posed by these illegal constructions, citing incidents of crime suffered by them and their domestic helps, who pass through the area. “Incidents of thefts and snatching have increased. Our residents are scared to venture out after dark. Many domestic helps and drivers who have to cross this stretch to reach home have also suffered from crimes,” said Rajiv Gupta.

Residents said that as a permanent resolution to their issues, agencies must stop the discharge of sewage into the stormwater drain. “If that is not immediately possible, both drains should be separated. Until then, STPs must be installed along the drain to ensure only treated water passes through the colony and beyond, into the Yamuna,” Mehra said.