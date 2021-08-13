SAD Sanyukt in talks for poll alliance with AAP, no question of merger: Dhindsa

Chandigarh Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) Sanyukt president Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa on Thursday said that talks with Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) are on for an electoral alliance, but there was no question of their merging into the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP). He was responding to media query on the issue.

Dhindsa, also a Rajya Sabha MP, announced the formation of an electoral front with Azad Samaj Party (ASP) that Kanshi Ram’ sister, Swaran Kaur, leads as a patron. Kanshi Ram founded the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) which now has a pre-poll alliance with the SAD.

Others who came in support of SAD (Samyukt) today included Bhim Army president, Chandra Shekhar Azad; SAD (Kirti) president Buta Singh Ransee; state president Janata Dal (Secular) Avtar Singh, state president of Janata Dal-United Manvinderpal Singh Benipal and National Secretary of Indian Union Muslim League (Banatwala) Coordination Committee Maqsood-ul-Haq.

“The new front will take on the Badals and the Congress in Punjab assembly elections,” Dhindsa said, alleging that the Badals hade tarnished the image of SAD which has a glorious history of sacrifices. He reiterated that his party will not be part of the SGPC polls, as it wanted to stop politicians’ interference in the body.

Dhindsa called upon Punjabis to support his party to free the state of mafias. “Our party would ensure that the investment in education is increased and industry is brought back on track.”

Former union minister Balwant Singh Ramoowalia, former SAD leader Jagdish Singh Garcha, former deputy speaker vidhan sabha Bir Davinder Singh, Justice (Retd) Nirmal Singh, former MP Paramjit Kaur Gulshan, and former minister Parminder Singh Dhindsa were present on the occasion.