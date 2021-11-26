SAD to protest outside CM Channi’s house on Saturday; to start ‘jail bharo’ stir

Chandigarh The core committee of Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) on Friday announced that it will stage a protest outside Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi’s house on Saturday. The committee that party leaders would also court arrest against the alleged plan of the state government to arrest at the district level against ex-minister Bikram Singh Majithia in a fake drugs case. Party president Sukhbir Singh Badal chaired the meeting.

“Tomorrow’s arrest will be followed by a ‘jail bharo’ andolan at the district level,” Sukhbir told reporters at the party headquarters. He added that party is not afraid of cases, but would not tolerate a case on fake grounds.

“We have concrete information that the CM has ordered the state DGP to register a false case against Majithia at a meeting which deputy CM Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa, who holds the charge of home department, was also present,” Sukhbir alleged, adding that Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu was pressuring the government to book Majithia, and had even threatened to go on fast unto death.

He cautioned officers and politicians behind this conspiracy to be ready to face the music, if the SAD-BSP government comes to power after 2022 state polls.

Two weeks ago, Sukhbir had alleged that the Channi government was pressuring the DGP to implicate the Badal family in sacrilege cases. “On coming to power we would set up a commission to probe all false cases,” said Sukhbir, who is also the Ferozepur MP, reiterating that all drug cases be probed under the direct supervision of a sitting judge of the Punjab and Haryana high court.

He added that Channi and Sidhu are indulging in a game of one-upmanship for their personal, politicsl vendetta against Akali leaders so as to divert attention from their government’s failure.

“We see it as a challenge to the SAD and we accept it,” Sukhbir dared Channi adding that there was no case against Majithia, adding that Arvind Kejriwal, who had accused him in the past, had to save himself from going to jail by tendering apology. The SAD president also hailed the victory of the Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) with the farm laws being repealed and completion of one year of peaceful protest. “For the repeal of these farm laws, we quit from the union cabinet and former chief minister Parkash Singh Badal had returned the Padma Bhushan in protest,” he added.

Senior core committee members who were present were Balwinder Singh Bhunder; SGPC president Bibi Jagir Kaur; Prem Singh Chandumajra; Maheshinder Singh Grewal; Daljit Singh Cheema; Gulzar Singh Ranike; Jagmeet Singh Brar; Janmeja Singh Sekhon; Hira Singh Gabria; Sikander Singh Maluka; Surjit Singh Rakhra; Baldev Mann; Sharanjit Singh Dhillon and Harmeet Singh Kalka.