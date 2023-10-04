Saddam gives info about benami properties of Atiq, Ashraf to cops

Police have got some vital information about the benami properties of slain gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed and his brother Ashraf after questioning the latter’s brother-in-law Saddam who was arrested from New Delhi on September 28. (Pic for representation)

According to a senior police official, Saddam has also given the names of some real estate companies that were run by the brothers.

Ashraf and his wife Zainab also own properties worth several crores in Delhi--all of which the police would now identify and attach.

The Prayagraj police had earlier attached properties worth several crores of Ashraf in Kasari Masari and bordering areas of Kaushambi. However, police had no information about Ashraf’s benami properties and assets in Delhi. Questioning from Saddam has also provided clues about two real estate companies of Ashraf, said the police officials.

Police officials said before he was sent to jail, Saddam provided information about Ashraf and Zainab’s house in Okhla area of Delhi.

The real estate companies Himalaya and Solitaire Valley belonged to Ashraf and many people from Lucknow, Prayagraj and Delhi used to work for his companies, including one Khalid Zafar. These persons used to provide share in profits to Ashraf.

Khalid Zafar who is a close relative of Atiq and Ashraf used to deal with properties in Dhumanganj, officials added.

According to police officials, Khalid Zafar had issued threats to Umesh Pal before he was murdered, and Umesh had also lodged an FIR against Zafar for demanding extortion.

After Umesh Pal’s murder, Dhumanganj police included his name in the case following investigation. However, Zafar is at large since then.

A senior police official said Saddam has given clues about Ashraf’s properties and benami assets which were handled by Khalid Zafar and his aides. Further action will be taken following verification, he added.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON