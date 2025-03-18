Menu Explore
Safety measures: Scheme for inspection of all schools in state finalised, govt informs HC

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow:
Mar 18, 2025 05:16 AM IST

The state's additional advocate general has submitted that the government will file a status report with regard to the exercise conducted by it.

The state government has informed the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court that it has finalised the scheme for inspection of all the schools in the state with regard to safety measures.

The petitioner sought directives for proper security arrangements in schools. (HT File Photo)
The petitioner sought directives for proper security arrangements in schools. (HT File Photo)

The step has been taken in pursuance of the Supreme Court judgment in the case of “Avinash Mehrotra vs. Union of India and others” and an advertisement in this regard will be issued shortly, the government added.

The state’s additional advocate general has submitted that the government will file a status report with regard to the exercise conducted by it. The court directed to list the matter on March 28.

The order was passed by a division bench of Justice Alok Mathur and Justice Brij Raj Singh recently on a public interest litigation (PIL) petition filed by Gomti River Bank Residents, raising concerns over safety measures in schools, allegedly running in residential areas and flouting the prescribed standards.

The petitioner sought directives for proper security arrangements in schools.The counsel, appearing on behalf of the state, had informed the court that steps were being taken by the state for appointment of a committee which shall inspect various schools for implementation of the Supreme Court guidelines.

The court in December 2024 had ordered the Uttar Pradesh government to submit a reply (affidavit) indicating the steps taken by it to enforce the action plan for implementation of the Supreme Court guidelines on the issue.

On October 1, 2024, the court had directed the state government to ensure that the inspection of safety measures in schools across U.P. must be undertaken with all seriousness, taking into account the Supreme Court guidelines.

