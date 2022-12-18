Saffron colour is not the patent of a party or group: Congress

GORAKHPUR

Senior Congress party leaders have waded into the controversy surrounding an upcoming film of Shahrukh Khan and said that the saffron colour is not the patent of a party or group, on Saturday. They blamed certain elements for using it for their vested political interest.

Also terming a section of the media narrow-minded former minister Udit Raj said that instead of highlighting the basic problems of common people, the media was deliberately raising such issues to divide society in the name of colour and religion. Raj was here on Saturday to review preparations of the party for upcoming civic polls.

In reply to a question over the remark of a Pakistani minister for his shameful comments on Prime Minister Modi, he said that the ruling party should give a reply in the same tone.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi party leader Zafar Ameen Dakku said, “We should respect all colours and religions and a film should not be made controversial just to highlight it before its release.

Abdur Rahman