Home / Cities / Others / Saffron colour is not the patent of a party or group: Congress

Saffron colour is not the patent of a party or group: Congress

others
Published on Dec 18, 2022 12:55 AM IST

Former minister Udit Raj said that instead of highlighting the basic problems of common people, the media was deliberately raising such issues to divide society

A grab from the film Pathan (HT File Photo)
A grab from the film Pathan (HT File Photo)
ByHT Correspondent

GORAKHPUR

Senior Congress party leaders have waded into the controversy surrounding an upcoming film of Shahrukh Khan and said that the saffron colour is not the patent of a party or group, on Saturday. They blamed certain elements for using it for their vested political interest.

Also terming a section of the media narrow-minded former minister Udit Raj said that instead of highlighting the basic problems of common people, the media was deliberately raising such issues to divide society in the name of colour and religion. Raj was here on Saturday to review preparations of the party for upcoming civic polls.

In reply to a question over the remark of a Pakistani minister for his shameful comments on Prime Minister Modi, he said that the ruling party should give a reply in the same tone.

Meanwhile, Samajwadi party leader Zafar Ameen Dakku said, “We should respect all colours and religions and a film should not be made controversial just to highlight it before its release.

Abdur Rahman

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 18, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out