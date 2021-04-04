Samajwadi Party founder member Bhagwati Singh passes away

Lucknow: Founder member of the Samajwadi Party (SP) and former UP minister Bhagwati Singh died here on Sunday. Chief minister Yogi Adityanath and SP national president Akhilesh Yadav expressed grief over his demise.

The 89-year-old veteran socialist leader died at a degree college in Lucknow’s Bakshi ka Talab area where he was staying, according to family sources. The last rites of Singh will not be done as he had pledged to donate his body to the King George Medical University, the sources said.

Chief minister in his condolence message expressed grief over the demise, prayed for peace to the soul and strength to the family to bear the loss.

Expressing grief over Singh’s death, SP chief Akhilesh Yadav said in a tweet, “May God give peace to the soul, and strength to the family to bear the loss”.

Akhilesh Yadav and many other SP leaders and workers went to Bhagwati’s Lucknow residence and paid their last respects to the mortal remains.

Singh was considered to be close to SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav.

Samajwadi Party cancelled a Akhilesh Yadav’s press conference in Lucknow scheduled for Sunday afternoon.

The speaker HN Dixit and Rashtriya Lok Dal national secretary Anil Dubey also condoled the Singh’s death.

(With PTI inputs)