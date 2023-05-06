Home / Cities / Others / SP urges SEC to ensure ‘free & fair’ polls in 2nd phase of civic elections

SP urges SEC to ensure ‘free & fair’ polls in 2nd phase of civic elections

ByHT Correspondent
May 06, 2023 07:46 PM IST

In the letter, Samajwadi Party secretary Rajendra Chaudhary has raised the issue of “irregularities” in the first phase of polling.

LUCKNOW In a letter sent to the State Election Commission (SEC), Samajwadi Party has urged for “free and fair polls” in the second phase of civic elections scheduled on May 11. The party asked the election body to take lessons from polling in the first phase while adding that appropriate arrangements should be made to check irregularities.

The party asked the election body to take lessons from polling in the first phase. (HT Photo)
In the letter, Samajwadi Party secretary Rajendra Chaudhary has raised the issue of “irregularities” in the first phase of polling. The letter accuses BJP of playing with the democratic system. He listed 14 points in the letter to draw attention of the SEC. Chaudhary also pointed out that a large number of voters were deprived from voting in the first phase. He said the poll body should take its responsibility seriously and demanded to ensure common electoral rolls for all elections.

