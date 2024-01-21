Samdha Lake: Bird watchers too get a reason to wing it to Ayodhya

The temple town of Ayodhya, getting revitalised as a major destination of religious tourism with an array of revered sites centred around Lord Ram, will also offer winged attraction to visitors. The Samdha Lake in Ayodhya (Gaurav Saigal)

Located 15 km from the main city is Samdha Lake, spread over 67 hectares, in Sohelwa tehsil. Actually, there are two lakes with a road passing in between.

Stay tuned for all the latest updates on Ram Mandir! Click here

“We have removed all encroachment from the lakes and work is on to beautify the surroundings. This bird sanctuary is going to be a reason for tourists to stay longer in Ayodhya,” said Rakesh Singh, officer, Ayodhya Development Authority (ADA).

Indian pied starling, common myna, northern pintail, eastern cattle egret and many other bird species have been spotted by bird lovers in Ayodhya, which is among the 15 hotspots in Ayodhya for bird watching, including Manjha range, Company Garden, Guptar Ghat, Ramayana Theme Park, Ram Janki Mandir at Demua Ghat, Mau Shilava Bajaar wetland, Saryu Majha.

The bird sanctuary is being developed. Weeds are being removed from the lakes, saplings are being planted in the surroundings, and a pathway around is being made to allow bird watchers to take a round of the lake for clicking photographs. The entire beautification work is being carried out without the use of cement or any pucca construction material. Mud is the major medium for constructing the pathway, making a bund.

Prof Amita Kanaujia, department of zoology, University of Lucknow, and member of the State Biodiversity Board, Uttar Pradesh, said, “Restoring lakes to their original shape and nature is significant to welcome migratory birds. Migratory birds look for lakes that have enough water and feed for them.”

“Each lake or water body is important for birds to land. If Samdha Lake is restored, we will have migratory birds coming here from the very next season, apart from the local birds that live around this lake,” Dr Vipul Maurya, wildlife biologist and an expert working on migratory birds under Namami Gange Programme said.

The ADA is planning to restore all the 108-water bodies identified in the district. Work has begun on 10 and work on the remaining ones will also start soon.

“Using fewer bricks and cement will ensure the natural water body remains in its original or natural form. This is necessary to allow plants to grow, and which becomes a place for birds to feed upon fruits, insects,” said Prof Kanaujia.

Experts said that if small but multiple lakes are nearby it attracts more birds who may even fly from one lake to another during the day, before resting at night. Historically, it is said Samda was a river flowing in Ayodhya, which has gone extinct.

The ADA has selected saplings that are ecologically significant and will allow birds to rest, apart from reducing the noise of vehicles passing through the road adjacent to the lake.