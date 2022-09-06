Sangam city’s Durga Puja Barwaris commit to ‘no plastic’ policy this year
The items that are being used for internal and external decoration would be made of bamboo, paper pulp, husk, jute etc. Even the jewellery of the deity would be free from any form of plastic and the paint that is used for decorative purposes, would be natural and water-based, informed office-bearers of these Durga puja committees.
Different Durga Puja committees of Sangam city—many of which are around a century old—have begun preparations for Durga Puja festivities set to kick-start from October 1. Many of them have resolved to do their bit every to discourage the use of plastic by not using it in any form in their respective puja pandals this year.
“The jewellery of all the five deities on the stage will be made of clay and will be beautifully painted with natural colours. The items for decoration that are needed to add to the brightness of the stage and the idols, will also be made of paper pulp and cardboard with zero use of anything that can pollute the environment, be it plastic or anything else,” said, general secretary of Allahapur Durga Puja Committee, Sanjeev Kumar Singh.
Not only the interior decoration and the entire structure, the organisers have decided to give special emphasis on using eco-friendly colours and items that do not harm the environment, he added.
“We are planning that this year’s pandal of our barwari would be on the theme of protecting the environment and what better way to convey it than to say no to plastic, from the smallest detailing of the interior decoration to members of barwari refraining from using any form of plastic,” said president of Govindpur Durga Puja Committee, Bishwaroop Sarkar.
“We will not be using plastics in any form in the puja pandal and aim to send a strong message on the need of saying no to plastics and saving the environment,” said Alok Roy, general secretary of Colonelganj Barwari Gurga Puja Society, which is the oldest in Prayagraj and is celebrating its 170th year of foundation this year.
The Durga Puja Samiti of Preetam Nagar too has decided to promote the message of protecting the environment. “From soop, dalia, chattai etc, our pandal will use only wood, bamboo and jute for the decoration. We have also ensured that we will be requesting the devotee and every visitor not to come with plastic carry-bags or any form of plastic,” said its general secretary Debashish Majumdar.
