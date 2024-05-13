Sangam city students fare well in CBSE class 10, 12 exams

Students of Prayagraj have excelled in the high school and intermediate examination of Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). Prayagraj students celebrate their results on Friday. (HT Photo)

In the results declared on Monday, at Tagore Public School, Rose Kesarwani of Humanities stream bagged with 96.2% and secured the first place in class 12 exam. Palak Behani got 96% and came in second even as Saumya Pathak, Mohd Arish and Akshat Shukla got 95.2% and they jointly bagged the third place.

In high school results, the school saw Shreyanshi Srivastava and Malak Mustafa jointly emerging as the toppers with 95.8% followed by Arya Singh and Sanjeevni Kumar with 95.6% jointly bagging the second place. Vani Jai got 95% and came third.

At Army Public School, New Cantonment, Annika Nayar got 97.6% and bagged the first place followed by Shivang Gupta with 95.6% and Pankaj Yadav with 94.8% who secured the second and the third places respectively.

The school saw Shreya Dixit getting 97.8% in high school followed by Nandini Asin, Rajshree Rai and Peyush Godiyal jointly securing the second place with 97.4% and Anuksha with 97.2% came in third.

Similarly, at Jagat Taran Golden Jubilee school, Sakshi Singh and Simran Gupta of Humanities stream got 95.6% jointly emerge as toppers in class 12 followed by Harshita Yadav of Humanities stream bagging the second place with 93.6% and Ritika Yadav, Mansi Singh and Nandini Patel of Humanities stream jointly securing the third place with 92.8%.

In high school results, the school saw Manya Singh with 96% bagging the first place while Deepak Yadav and Richa Gupta got 94.17% jointly bagging the second place even as Anshika Srivastava with 94% took the third spot.

St Mary’s Convent School, Ghoorpur, class 12 results witnessed Kavya Sharma from commerce stream, emerging as overall topper scoring 96.4% marks followed by Vishesh Kumar from science stream bagging second position with 93.8 % marks and Amit Singh securing the third place with 91.8 % marks.

In class 10 results, the school saw Om Shri emerging as the topper with 95.6% followed by Aryan Jaiswal with 94.6% and Mohd Hasan Siddiqui with 92.4% at second and third places respectively.

At Patanjali Rishikul, the intermediate exam results saw Ayush Pandey, student of biology stream, securing 97.8% and bagging the first place followed by Abhinav Chaudhary, student of commerce with 94.8% bagging second place and Rishi Srivastava, a student of Mathematics stream securing the third place with a total score of 94%.

Likewise, the school saw Aaradhya Dwivedi emerging as the topper by securing 97.8% in high school followed by Navya Verma with 97.6 % in second place and Sarthak Singh who scored 97.2% bagging the third place.

At MPVM Ganga Gurukulam, intermediate results saw the top position being secured by Aahanaa Tripathi of Commerce stream with 95.8%. Astitva Patel of Mathematics stream with 93.4% and Watan Agrawal of Commerce stream with 93.2% bagged second and third places respectively.

In high school results, the school saw the top place being bagged by Vansh Maurya with 98.2%. The second position was secured by Anshika Maurya with 97% followed by Kshitiya with 95.8% at third place.