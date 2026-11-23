Patna, A global alumni network of Netrahat Awasiya Vidyalaya installed sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators at 12 schools under its Sangini Project in Bihar's Begusarai district to tackle period poverty and ensure that girls' education remains unaffected by menstruation. Sanitary pad vending machines, incinerators installed at 12 schools in Bihar’s Begusarai more

Netrahat Old Boys' Association , with support from the Press Trust of India, installed the kits at the schools in Bachhwara and Barauni blocks with the aim of transforming Begusarai into a model district for menstrual hygiene management.

According to a statement issued by NOBA, its Global Social Responsibility co-founder Vikash Ranjan said the organisation's vision is to make Begusarai a period poverty-free district, emphasising that ensuring access to menstrual hygiene facilities is an important step towards creating an environment where menstruation does not become a barrier to girls' education.

NOBA GSR's Core Group Lead Volunteer Kundan Kumar also highlighted a strong connection between menstrual hygiene, health and educational continuity, saying the availability of sanitary pad vending machines and incinerators would help reduce school absenteeism among girls during menstruation.

He said the initiative would contribute to improving the health, confidence and self-esteem of adolescent girls.

"No girl should compromise her education because of menstruation. With sanitary pad vending machines providing easy access to menstrual products and incinerators enabling their safe disposal, the initiative seeks to ensure that girls can attend school with confidence, dignity and without disruption," Kumar said.

Kuldeep Singh Yadav, Principal of Dinakar High School in Simariya, expressed confidence that the facilities would make a meaningful difference to the lives of girl students by creating a more supportive and inclusive school environment.

According to the statement, the Sangini Project has expanded its footprint across 10 states, reaching over 800 schools and benefiting more than 2 lakh girls, especially in rural areas.

In Begusarai, the programme has already covered more than 120 schools, it said, adding that the Press Trust of India , as part of its Corporate Social Responsibility, has helped the initiative reach 54 of those schools.

The statement said that PTI has been a consistent partner in this endeavour for the past three years, extending its support to additional schools and contributing to the programme's growing impact in the district.

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