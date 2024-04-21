 Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh begins on April 27 in Varanasi - Hindustan Times
Monday, Apr 22, 2024
New Delhi oC
Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh begins on April 27 in Varanasi

ByHT Correspondent, Varanasi
Apr 22, 2024 05:28 AM IST

101st Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh in Varanasi from April 27 to May 2 will feature over 150 classical music artistes, including Padma awardees and young talents.

More than 150 artistes of classical music will perform at the 101st Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh, a six-day music festival, to be held on the premises of Lord Sankat Mochan Hanuman Temple, Varanasi from April 27, said Sankat Mochan Temple chief priest Prof Vishwambhar Nath Mishra here on Sunday.

Music fest at Sankatmochan temple in Varanasi to host 10 Padma awardees. (HT File Photo)
Music fest at Sankatmochan temple in Varanasi to host 10 Padma awardees. (HT File Photo)

The event will conclude on May 2.

Prof Mishra said that the artistes of Indian classical music from different parts of the country and world will perform in the Samaroh to be held in the courtyard of the temple.

More than 10 Padma awardees will also perform at the event, added Prof Mishra.

In this edition, young artistes of Banaras Gharana will showcase their musical talent since they have been listed for the event, added Prof Mishra.

Tabla, mridangam, violin, samvadini, santoor, sarangi will echo on the temple premises during the Samaroh every night from April 27 to May 2.

Pt Vishwamohan Bhatt and tabla maestro ustad Akaram Khan are among the artistes of classical music. U Rajesh will play mandolin and Pt Shivmani will play the drums. Anoop Jalota, and Kavita Krishnamurthy will also participate and perform in the samaroh.

Sankatmochan Sangeet Samaroh begins on April 27 in Varanasi
