Satish Chandra appointed chairperson of J&K public service commission

Former IAS officer Satish Chandra was on Saturday appointed as the chairperson of Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission.

Chandra will hold the position of the chairperson, public service commission, till he attains the age of 62 years, according to an order issued by the general administration department.

“The Lieutenant Governor of the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir is pleased to appoint Mr Satish Chandra, IAS (Rtd.), as Chairman, Public Service Commission for the Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir,” the order said.