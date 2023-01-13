Schools asked to update student info on centralised portal

To ensure no duplicacy in students’ records, all private, government and aided schools have been asked to update student database on centralised portal Unified District Information System for Education Plus (UDISE+).

This portal, which collects data from all schools through a survey to use it as a parameter for policy making, distribution of grants and performance indicator for different national and international-level surveys, was started by the ministry of human resource development (MHRD).

While it is mandatory to update information related to the schools’ infrastructure, teachers, enrolments etc, a new module for students was introduced for the session 2022-2023. Schools are required to submit information regarding every individual student including their subjects, educational performance, social demographics and body mass index, along with the strengths and weaknesses of the student.

The survey is being overseen by the district unit of Management Information Systems (MIS) working under the district education department. District head of the MIS Vishal Mittal said elaborate information about students has been asked in order to bring transparency in the system.

He said the Punjab education department has its own portal as it is working on the same project for the last nine years. He said in the centralised portal which was introduced two years ago, 30 different questions regarding students have been asked from the schools. “Punjab is the only state in the country which is conducting a similar survey through online mode for the last four years,” he said.

He said as schools are facing technical difficulties with the new portal, offline and online workshops will be organised for heads of government and private schools in the district, adding that efforts are being made to use the existing database for the ease of schools.