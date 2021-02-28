Schools, colleges and coaching classes closed till March 14; restricted movement between 11pm-6am continues

PUNE In an order issued on Sunday afternoon, the Pune district collector extended the restrictions imposed on schools, colleges and coaching classes till March 14.

“To control the spread of the Coronavirus restrictions are necessary. That’s why this decision has been taken. Medical and essential services are exempt from the restrictions,” Pune collector Rajesh Deshmukh said in the order.Limited movement in the night from 11 pm to 6 am will continue, and restaurants and bars will shut by 11 pm, Pune divisional commissioner Saurabh Rao said on Saturday.

Deshmukh has also advised district education officers to that SSC and HSC students are not affected due to the closure of schools.

He has asked authorities to emphasise the online mode of conducting examinations. These restrictions will be in effect from Sunday.

Pune municipal commissioner Vikram Kumar also issued an order on Sunday afternoon related to Pune city. According to the order, all schools, colleges and private coaching classes will be closed till March 14, and online education will continue. Limited movement in night from 11pm to 6am will continue. Those on night shifts will be allowed to travel.