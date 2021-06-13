Schools set to reopen for new academic year online

PUNE For a second consecutive year, Pune schools will reopen for the new academic year, 2021-22, in online mode, because of the Covid-19 pandemic.

From June 15 onwards, a majority of schools start their academic year.

For parent Sangeeta Mundada, it’s not as difficult as last year. “We are quite well prepared for this year. My younger son is in Class 3 and the older daughter in Class 8. Last year, we all were confused and worried, as we didn’t know how the school was going to operate, as Covid was new for us. Comparatively, this time, we are ready. Even the children have become used to online classes and study patterns. High school fees need to be cut down this time,” she said.

Pankaj Shete, also a parent, said, “Though the schools are starting online, study material is all physical, like text books and stationery items. The lockdown in Pune has just ended and there is a heavy rush at the Appa Balwant chowk book market to buy school-related things. Some of the textbooks of my son’s Class 5 are not available. The lockdown of the last two months is now impacting the academics as well.”

Shaurya Somavanshi, who is in Class 9 this year, said, “We are eagerly waiting to go back to school physically. We are fed up of online classes. Initially, it was good, but later on it started to get irritating. Most importantly, the feel of the actual school campus, meeting friends, that enjoyment and atmosphere cannot be replaced online.”

Winifred Bhalerao, principal, St Paul’s high school, said, “All our preparations for starting the school from June 15 are set and we have already given instructions to students and their parents for the same. It will be much easier for both teachers and students this time, as we are already into online teaching, classes and exams for the last one year. We have kept the online classes the same, at five hours every day.”