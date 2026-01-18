Scorpio with 7 aboard skids off road, plunges into pond in MP’s Jagdalpur; 3 killed

Raipur: Three people were killed after a Scorpio skidded off the road and plunged into a pond at Kalipur, on the outskirts of Madhya Pradesh’s Jagdalpur, on Saturday night, police said. (Representative photo)

Seven locals were in the vehicle at the time of the accident, Bastar Superintendent of Police (SP) Shalabh Sinha said.

They were returning to Jagdalpur after playing cricket. “The vehicle skidded and went into the pond. Four occupants managed to come out safely, while three died,” Sinha said.

Police have identified the deceased as Manish Never, Bhavesh Nage and Shekhar Nage.

The police, with the help of local residents, retrieved the vehicle from the pond, and the bodies were later sent for post-mortem.

SP Sinha said the exact circumstances leading to the accident are under investigation.