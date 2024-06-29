Scrap dealer shot dead in Gurugram’s Sector 61

Gurugram: A 23-year-old scrap dealer was allegedly shot dead in Sector 61 of the city on Friday night while he was drinking fruit juice in a market after having been to the gym earlier, police said adding that the man was taken to a private hospital where doctors declared him dead on arrival. A scrap dealer was allegedly shot dead in Sector 61 of Gurugram on Friday night. (Representational Image)

Investigators identified the deceased as Anuj Singh, a resident of Kadarpur village in Sector 63.

Gurugram Police spokesperson, Sandeep Kumar, said that over eight rounds were fired of which four hit Singh and he collapsed on the spot. “Singh was returning home and had stopped to have fruit juice after his gym session at about 9pm when two men wearing T-shirts of a food delivery platform shot at him. The two suspects later fled from the market in Ullawas village,” Kumar said.

According to the police, the locals took the injured man to a private hospital in Sector 56, but he succumbed to his injuries on the way there.

On receiving information about the incident, teams from the Sector 65 police station and the Crime Branch reached the spot. The shopkeepers told them that the injured man had been taken to a private hospital in Sector 56.

Investigators said the police team reached the hospital to find that Singh had succumbed to his injuries. His father filed a written complaint about the incident. He said that on the evening of June 28, his son was driving home to Kadarpur from HBR Chowk in Ullawas village. “Anuj was sitting in his car and drinking juice when two young men on a bike crashed into his SUV from behind. As he stepped out of the vehicle, the men shot him. My son tried to escape, but the attackers chased him and fired at him again,” said Ranbeer Singh, father of the victim.

Kumar said that the deceased man had a criminal background and was booked earlier for three cases including two cases of extortion that were registered at Sector 65 and Sector 56 police stations. He was also booked for assault last year, police said. He worked as a bouncer in a club in Gurugram earlier.

Police said the murder might be the result of a business rivalry or related to a Sohna murder case in which his cousin is involved and in jail.

A case under Section 302 (murder) of the Indian penal Code was registered at Sector 65 police station on Friday night against the two suspects.