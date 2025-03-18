Menu Explore
Search underway for missing youth in Manipur: Police

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 18, 2025 09:37 AM IST

All out efforts are ongoing to trace the missing person by the police department and security forces by launching search operations in all suspected areas

Search is underway for a missing 20-year-old youth in areas of Manipur, police said on Tuesday.

tThe youth went out in a car from his residence around 2pm on Sunday and has been missing since then. (Manipur Police | Official X account)
tThe youth went out in a car from his residence around 2pm on Sunday and has been missing since then. (Manipur Police | Official X account)

“On 17.03.2025 at about 11:00 am, a missing person report on 16.03.2025 of one Luwangthem Mukesh (20) of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, Imphal West was reported to OC Imphal Police Station”, Manipur Police posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“On receipt of the report, an inquiry has been initiated. All out efforts are ongoing to trace the missing person by the police department and security forces by launching search operations in all suspected areas,” police said.

According to the police complaint, the youth went out in a car from his residence at Keishampat Leimajam Leikai in Imphal West District around 2pm on Sunday and has been missing since then.

“We have searched his whereabouts through our relatives but could not find out till date. He had his mobile phone when he had gone out,” the complaint note mentioned.

