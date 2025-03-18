Search underway for missing youth in Manipur: Police

All out efforts are ongoing to trace the missing person by the police department and security forces by launching search operations in all suspected areas
Search is underway for a missing 20-year-old youth in areas of Manipur, police said on Tuesday.
“On 17.03.2025 at about 11:00 am, a missing person report on 16.03.2025 of one Luwangthem Mukesh (20) of Keishampat Leimajam Leikai, Imphal West was reported to OC Imphal Police Station”, Manipur Police posted on X (formerly Twitter).
“On receipt of the report, an inquiry has been initiated. All out efforts are ongoing to trace the missing person by the police department and security forces by launching search operations in all suspected areas,” police said.