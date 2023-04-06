107 ULFA-I cadres, supporters held by security forces in Assam since 2022: Army

As many as 107 cadres and supporters of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) arrested since 2022 by the security forces with the recovery of weapons in a bid to restore complete normalcy in the northeastern states, army officials said on Thursday. (Representative Photo)

According to a statement issued by the army, in the past one year, security forces have intensified their efforts towards restoring normalcy in Assam, especially in Upper Assam, wherein certain pockets of ULFA (I) are still active.

“Government approach towards restoring complete normalcy in the last few remaining pockets of Upper Assam is in place and being executed. Incidentally, ideological construct of ULFA has long been marginalised by exponential development in the state backed by stable government which even led to large number of cadres being apprehended, weapons recovered, cadres surrendering & recruitment being prevented,” statement by Lt. Col. Mahender Rawat, PRO (Defence), Guwahati, said.

“In Upper Assam alone, with effect from 2022, security forces have apprehended 107 cadres/Over Ground Workers, recovered 60 weapons and with a good soft approach ensured surrender of 22 cadres and prevented recruitment of another 64,” it added.

