Home / Cities / Others / 107 ULFA-I cadres, supporters held by security forces in Assam since 2022: Army

107 ULFA-I cadres, supporters held by security forces in Assam since 2022: Army

ByUtpal Parashar
Apr 06, 2023 09:43 PM IST

According to a statement issued by the army, in the past one year, security forces have intensified their efforts towards restoring normalcy in Assam, especially in Upper Assam, wherein certain pockets of ULFA (I) are still active

As many as 107 cadres and supporters of the banned United Liberation Front of Asom-Independent (ULFA-I) arrested since 2022 by the security forces with the recovery of weapons in a bid to restore complete normalcy in the northeastern states, army officials said on Thursday.

(Representative Photo)
(Representative Photo)

According to a statement issued by the army, in the past one year, security forces have intensified their efforts towards restoring normalcy in Assam, especially in Upper Assam, wherein certain pockets of ULFA (I) are still active.

Also Read: 5 Maoists killed in encounter in Jharkhand’s Chatra: Police

“Government approach towards restoring complete normalcy in the last few remaining pockets of Upper Assam is in place and being executed. Incidentally, ideological construct of ULFA has long been marginalised by exponential development in the state backed by stable government which even led to large number of cadres being apprehended, weapons recovered, cadres surrendering & recruitment being prevented,” statement by Lt. Col. Mahender Rawat, PRO (Defence), Guwahati, said.

“In Upper Assam alone, with effect from 2022, security forces have apprehended 107 cadres/Over Ground Workers, recovered 60 weapons and with a good soft approach ensured surrender of 22 cadres and prevented recruitment of another 64,” it added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Utpal Parashar

    Utpal is a Senior Assistant Editor based in Guwahati. He covers seven states of North-East India and heads the editorial team for the region. He was previously based in Kathmandu, Dehradun and Delhi with Hindustan Times.

Topics
assam recruitment guwahati + 1 more
assam recruitment guwahati
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 07, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out