Security scare after drone spotted near Red Fort

New Delhi: Ahead of the Independence Day celebrations, the city police on Wednesday registered an FIR after security personnel spotted a drone flying over Vijay Ghat, behind Red Fort, caused a security scare. Police said the drone, which was seized, was allegedly being used for shooting a web series but added that they only had permission for on-ground shooting.

“An FIR was registered and a man from the production company was arrested. He was later released on bail,” said a senior police officer.

Delhi Police teams are being trained by the Air Force, National Security Guards and the DRDO on how to deal with unidentified flying objects, the use of which is banned across the city. In fact, the security apparatus was put on alert after terror groups used drones to drop explosives on an air force base in Jammu on June 27.

Officials said the issue of keeping an eye on drones was also discussed in interstate meeting held between police officers of different states ahead of the Independence Day on Wednesday.

Delhi police have planned a 360-degree aerial security coverage around the Red Fort to ensure that drones are not used by any terror groups or miscreants on August 15.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver his speech from the ramparts of the Red Fort that morning.