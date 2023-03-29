Senior officials review ongoing works in Lucknow; infra projects, cleanliness remain focus

LUCKNOW Repair and infrastructure works undertaken by various agencies under the Smart City scheme must be verified, said divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob during a review meeting on Wednesday. The meeting, conducted at the Commissioner Auditorium, reviewed ongoing cleanliness efforts and construction works in the city. Roshan Jacob enquired about the progress of the construction of drainages at various places. (File photo)

Other senior officials who attended the meeting include -- additional commissioner (administration) Ran Vijay Yadav; Indramani Tripathi, V-C of the Lucknow Development Authority; municipal commissioner Indrajit Singh; and officers of related departments.

During the meeting, the divisional commissioner directed the LDA VC to speed up the work of Happiness Park, Waste-to-Art Park, and Crack Rains Park, among others. She also directed concerned officials to complete all the work before June 30. Jacob also enquired about the progress of the construction of drainages at various places, and the works being done in the Heritage Corridor. She asked the officials to complete all the work before the rainy season.

Giving details of the ongoing construction work, the executive engineer (EE) of the Public Works Department (PWD) said that the work on nine out of 12 smart roads has been completed. He added that the work on the remaining roads would be completed soon. The work of the collectorate’s multi-level parking is 95% complete, the EE said in the meeting.

Meanwhile, the chief engineer and the municipal corporation said that the work of cleaning big drains would start on April 1. They added that the cleaning of small drains will start on April 15. Lastly, the divisional commissioner directed concerned officials to ensure regular fogging, and prevent the spread of vector-borne disease in the city.