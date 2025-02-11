Sep 2025 deadline for Gurugram-Rewari highway: NHAI

Gurugram: The deadline for completion of the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway which was expected to be operational in March 2025, has now been extended to September this year, according to data shared by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI), since only 63 per cent of the work could be completed till January 31. The deadline for completion of the Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway which was expected to be operational in March 2025, has now been extended to September this year. (PARVEEN KUMAR/HT)

The frequent ban on construction activities due to air pollution, the delay in shifting of utilities, delay due to environmental issues and encroachments along the carriageway are the primary reasons that the highway project could not be completed on time, said NHAI officials.

Earlier in September last year, the highway authority had set a deadline of March 31, 2025 but due to the frequent delays, the deadline has once again been extended to September 2025, said an NHAI official. The construction work of the highway project was originally slated to be completed in November 2023.

“The deadline for the project has been extended to September 2025. Presently 63 percent work has been completed and we will be making all efforts to finish the highway by September this year,” said a senior NHAI official.

The 46.1km-long highway project being developed by the NHAI will connect Gurugram city with Pataudi and Rewari. The project comprises 81 culverts, 23 vehicular underpasses, one railway overbridge, two flyovers among other structures. NHAI officials said that around 10 more structures were added later in the project and these were beyond the scope of work, which has led to delay in completion.

The Gurugram-Pataudi-Rewari highway will ensure speedy travel between these three areas, and also help residents of 27 villages along this highway to commute at a faster pace, said a NHAI official. He also said that the highway is being connected to the Dwarka Expressway near Sector 88B through a flyover which is being constructed.

Last year, Yogesh Tilak, project director, Rewari PIU had said that while a majority of the structures between Rewari and Wazirpur had been completed, the project was facing slowdown due to shifting of high-tension wires on the stretch between Wazirpur and Dwarka Expressway.

Once the project is completed, the travel time between Gurugram and Rewari, which is around 1.30 hours presently will reduce to 45 minutes, Tilak said.