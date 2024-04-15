Separate & collect domestic waste, don’t throw in open: Experts

During the fifth joint coordination committee meeting of the Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), experts emphasized three important rules for solid waste management- proper collection of waste, separation of domestic waste, and avoidance of throwing waste in open areas. The meeting was chaired by divisional commissioner Kaushal Raj Sharma on Monday. Meeting underway in Varanasi on Monday. (HT PHOTO)

During the meeting, the project to comprehensively improve environmental sanitation in Varanasi (CIESV) was discussed. JICA’s team of experts is working closely with officials from Varanasi Nagar Nigam (VNN), Jal Kal, and Uttar Pradesh Jal Nigam (UPJN) to implement the planned activities. In addition, JICA representatives presented the details of various ongoing and proposed projects.

During the discussion, the efforts made by the Varanasi Nagar Nigam towards wastewater treatment and environmental protection in Kanchanpur area were highlighted. Additionally, a packaged sewage treatment unit (PSTU) has also been set up in Kanchanpur and its feasibility assessment is currently underway.

Divisional commissioner Sharma instructed the municipal commissioner, Akshat Verma, to organize an internal workshop focused on finding solutions to the city’s waste management issues. The workshop will include officers who have gained exposure to waste management practices in other cities, who will share their experiences. This will help identify any internal shortcomings of the city and find possible solutions.

He also instructed the officials for improving the collection, database and management system. He asked officials to invite everyone from smart city, tourism, UPPCL to the workshop so that they may also share their experiences.

Additionally, municipal commissioner Akshat Verma informed about solid waste management in the city and door to door waste collection that would start in next couple of months in the newly included localities in the Varanasi Municipal Corporation.

Officials from Municipal Corporation, Jal Nigam and other departments including Japanese representatives were present in the meeting enthusiastically.