Sero survey on in Varanasi, other east UP districts

: A team of researchers and scientists of Banaras Hindu University’s (BHU’s) zoology department, along with Biosense Technologies, India, is doing sero survey in 10 districts of eastern Uttar Pradesh (UP) to find out how many people have developed antibodies against Covid-19 infection.

The 74-member team of scientists and researchers headed by professor Gyaneshwar Chaube of zoology department started sero survey around a fortnight ago. The survey will cover Azamgarh, Ballia, Mau, Jaunpur, Ghazipur, Sonbhadra, Bhadohi and Mirzapur, Prof Chaube said. “There will be special focus on Varanasi,” he said.

While 500 samples would be collected from each of the other districts for antibody tests, in Varanasi 1000 antibody tests will be done. Over 400 tests have been done so far, prof Chaube said.

In Ghazipur’s Gahmar village, over 100 antibody tests will be done. The village, with a population of 50,000, has several villagers serving the Indian army and is hence also known as the village of bravehearts.

Professor Chaube said the survey will be completed by mid-August and its findings will be analysed to find out how many people developed anti-bodies during the second wave. “After that a detailed report will be prepared and sent to Prime Minister Office and union ministry of health and family welfare,” he said.

The report will also be shared with an international science journal, he added.

Prof Chaube said the team is also collecting data and doing surveillance to get an idea by when possible third wave might come.