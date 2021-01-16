Seven arrested for robbery at Pitampura jewellery showroom

New Delhi: Police on Saturday said they had arrested seven persons, including two brothers, in connection with an armed dacoity that had taken place at a jewellery showroom in northwest Delhi’s Pitampura in the early hours of Thursday. The arrested persons include five robbers and two receivers of the stolen jewellery items.

At least two suspects are still absconding. This is the second ransacking at the showroom by the same gang since 2019, the police said.

The police said that around 4 am on Thursday, a total of seven alleged robbers had overpowered the security guard of the showroom on gunpoint, entered the premises and looted nearly seven kilograms of gold jewellery worth nearly ₹3.5 crore. The arrest of the seven persons has resulted in the recovery of 3.4 kilograms of the stolen jewellery, while nearly half of them are still to be recovered.

Deputy commissioner of police (north-west) Usha Rangnani said that a case of dacoity with attempt to cause death of grievous hurt and use of firearm was registered under Indian Penal Code’s Sections 395, 397 and Sections 25 and 27 of Arms Act at the Mauyra Enclave police station on the statement of the guard, Chandan Vinay Shukla. Several teams were formed to probe the case.

Senior police officers associated with the probe said that as per Shukla’s statement, the suspects had come in a grey Honda City car. Investigators scanned CCTV cameras of the routes the suspects had taken and finally recovered the car from Rithala area, where it was abandoned in a parking lot by the suspects.

“Further probe through technical surveillance and human intelligence led to the identification of the suspects. Five robbers and two receivers of the stolen gold jewellery were caught from various places in Delhi and Haryana and Jharkhand,” said a police officer, requesting anonymity.

The arrested persons were identified as Shankar, Suraj, Saleem alias Monu, Pitu Sheikh and his brother Mithu Sheikh, Rahul and Sanu Rehman.

“The two brothers were caught at the Hazaribagh railway station from a Howrah-bound train by the railway police. They were fleeing to their hometown with their share of the booty,” the officer added.

DCP Rangnani said that the interrogation of the arrested persons also led to the recovery of a stole Maruti 800 car that they had used in the crime. “All arrested persons are habitual criminals. They told us that they had committed this crime as they wanted to secure the future of their families and see some better days ahead,” she said.

“Suraj and Pitu Sheikh had earlier committed a night burglary at the same jewellery showroom in 2019. They were arrested in the case with the stolen jewellery,” added the DCP.