Seven booked for killing pregnant cow in Nawabganj

Nawabganj police registered a named FIR against seven persons and around 12 unidentified miscreants for allegedly killing a pregnant cow at Jaan Buksh Ka Pura village in Lalgopalganj area on Saturday.

According to reports, villagers found carcass of the cow with injury marks inflicted with some sharp-edged weapon on Saturday. The foetus of the cow was also found nearby. A villager Sunil Kumar Patel submitted a complaint to police after which an FIR was lodged under Prevention of Cow Slaughter Act and Animal Cruelty Act and further investigations were on.

In his complaint Sunil claimed that locals followed the blood spots which led them to the house of one Mohd Afsar aka Hottan. Sunil further alleged that Afsar and his aides were involved in cow slaughter and selling its meat. They have been involved in similar incidents in the past, he added.

SHO of Nawabganj police station Anoop Singh said on his complaint, an FIR has been registered against Mohd Afsar, Naushad, Mobeen, Afsaar, Mehmood Hasan, Irshad, Kaunen and around a dozen of their unidentified accomplices. Investigations were on into the incident following which further action will be taken, he added.