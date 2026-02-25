Seven cadres of banned outfits arrested across Manipur

Security forces on Wednesday arrested seven active cadres of different banned underground outfits involved in extortion and criminal activities from various locations, including two from near the Indo-Myanmar border, police said. Officials said the operation remains underway. (Representative file photo)

Officials said the development came up in connection with an intelligence-based combing operation, cordon and search operation that was carried out extensively to nab those involved in extortion and criminal activities in the state.

In the last 24 hours, out of the seven cadres, combined security forces arrested two, each belonging to People’s Revolutionary Party of Kangleipak (PREPAK) and PREPAK (Pro) faction, the other three belonged to People’s Revolution Army (PLA).

Officials confirmed that on Tuesday, three active cadres of PLA identified as Chalamba Takhelambam (23) of Takhel Makha Leikai, Imphal East, Sougrakpam Ojit (33) of Yaingangpokpi, Imphal East, Sorokhaibam Manimatum (18) of Chairen Makha Leikai, Kakching district and one cadre of PREPAK( Pro) faction identified as Yambem Lukhoi (21) of Nongmeibung, Imphal East were arrested in the general area between Indo-Myanmar pillar numbers 72 and 73 at Yangoubung village, Tengnoupal district.

Additionally, the combined security forces also arrested two active cadres of the banned underground outfit PREPAK from two different locations in Imphal West and Thoubal district on Monday.

Sorokhaibam Inaoton Singh alias Nojan (39) of Lamshang Thong Maning, Imphal West was arrested from his residence, while another cadre of the same outfit, Sagolshem John Singh (43) of Thoubal Haokha Mamang Leikai, Thoubal district, was also arrested from his locality.

A senior police officer, on condition of anonymity, told HT, “We are continuing to nab all those who are involved in extortion and criminal activities to maintain law and order in the state. I also appealed to the public to contact the concerned police station for any complaint or to get confirmation of any incident.”