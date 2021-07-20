Seven go missing in Chhattisgarh, suspected to be in Maoist captivity

At least seven people have been missing for two days after attending a social gathering in a village in Chhattisgarh’s Maoist insurgency-hit Sukma district, officials said on Tuesday. Police said they are searching for them and that they suspect a possible Maoist involvement.

“...(the) villagers from Kunded under Jagargonda police station limits went to a nearby village to attend a social gathering couple of days back and they are yet to return home. We are trying to verify the information about a few of them being taken captive by Maoists,” said inspector general (Bastar range) Sunderaj P. He added police were gathering more information about the seven.

Sukma police superintendent Sunil Sharma said Maoists may have picked the seven villagers. He added four others, including a village head who are believed to have gone to talk to the Maoists for release of the villagers, are also with them and have not returned.