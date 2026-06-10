Seven injured as balcony collapses near Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan

: Seven devotees were injured after a balcony of a house collapsed in a lane leading to the Banke Bihari Temple in Vrindavan on Tuesday evening. Following that incident, authorities ordered surveys of unsafe buildings and initiated legal action against the house owners. (For representation only)

According to Mathura SSP Shlok Kumar, the balcony of a house owned by Sudhir Goswami in gali no 5 collapsed after monkeys jumped on it. The spot is around 400 metres from the temple. “Seven people, mostly devotees, were injured and taken to a nearby hospital. Doctors have said that most of them are out of danger. Relief work is underway and medical facilities have been kept on alert,” the SSP told HT.

The incident occurred amid stormy weather and strong winds in the region. A large number of devotees are visiting Vrindavan during the ongoing adhik maas, leading to heavy crowds in the narrow lanes around the temple.

Residents said monkeys remain a major nuisance in Vrindavan and have often damaged projections and balconies of old buildings near the temple. The incident revived memories of the August 2023 tragedy in which five devotees were killed and several others injured after part of a dilapidated house collapsed near the temple. Following that incident, authorities ordered surveys of unsafe buildings and initiated legal action against the house owners.