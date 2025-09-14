Seven killed as car plunges 16 feet into flooded underpass near Jaipur: Police

Jaipur: Seven people, including two minors, were killed late on Saturday night after their car veered off an overbridge on the Ring Road and plunged 16 feet into a rainwater-filled underpass near Jaipur’s Prahladpura in Rajasthan, police said. The underpass was under construction and so people had not been travelling there for the last few days, police said. (Sourced)

“The accident occurred around 1 am. However, the car was discovered by the locals at 12:30 pm on Sunday. The underpass was under construction and so people had not been travelling there for the last few days. Hence, nobody could probably discover the incident immediately,” Shivdaspura station house officer (SHO) Surendra Soni said.

The passengers were returning from Haridwar after completing the last rites of a relative. “The accident happened due to overspeeding, following which it lost control on the overbridge, crushed a divider, and fell 16 feet down into the underpass, which was also filled with knee-deep water due to rains,” said Soni.

The deceased were identified as Jaipur-based Ramraj Vaishnaw, who was driving the car, his wife Madhu, and their 14-month-old son Rudra, along with Kekadi-based Kaluram Sadu, his wife Seema, their son Rohit Sadu, and grandson Gajraj. “The group had gone to attend the funeral of Sadu’s father in Haridwar,” an officer said.

Upon receiving the information, police reached the spot and recovered the car and its passengers using a crane, Soni said.

“The bodies have been sent for autopsy. Their family members have been informed. Further probe is underway,” Soni said.