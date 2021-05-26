Seventh Tihar prisoner succumbs to Covid-19

New Delhi: A 37-year-old prisoner at Delhi’s Tihar jail died of Covid-19 related complications on Sunday night -- the seventh prisoner to have died of the infection in the last two months.

Jail administration said Lala Bohta,37, an inmate of jail 8/9 tested positive for the infection on May 3, after which he was admitted to the Burari hospital the following day. The officials said, Bohta, was discharged on May 19.

“After being discharged,he developed breathing difficulties on May 21 and was referred to DDU Hospital. He passed away on Sunday night,” a senior prison official, who asked not to be named, said.

The officer added that Bohta was arrested in a theft case and lodged in the prison on April 9.

In the last two weeks, around 3,000 prisoners from Delhi’s jails have been released on interim bail and emergency parole. The high-powered committee, consisting members of the high court, state government, prison department and the Delhi police, on May 7 recommended the release of such prisoners as one of the steps to decongest the prisons . Until last month, Tihar had around 20,500 prisoners against its sanctioned capacity of 10,026.

Till date, 1,922 prisoners have been vaccinated within the complex. Of these 50 prisoners above 45 have got second dose of vaccination. Total number of vaccinated prisoners above 45 years is 1,552. Also, at least 370 prisoners between 18 and 45 have been vaccinated, jail officials said.

Currently there are 22 prisoners who are infected with the disease. Since April 6, the prison has reported at least 370 cases of Covid-19, the officials said.