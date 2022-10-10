Several cops in Prayagraj under scanner for clean chit to man with ‘dubious’ record

Police have initiated fresh investigation against Amir Mehmud, allegedly the kingpin of a gang involved in lodging fake FIRs.

The fresh investigation has been ordered after the Mauaima police, in January, gave a clean chit to Mehmud and concluded that he was a man of ‘good reputation.’

“Amir is a man of good reputation and all allegations against him were found to be false,” the police had concluded in its investigations in January.

This conclusion was questioned after a confidential investigation was carried out by ADG (zone) Prem Prakash threw up an entirely different finding and ultimately led to arrest of Mehmud, a resident of Kaziana Kala locality of Mauaima, on October 4. The second police investigation concluded that Mehmud was indeed the kingpin of the gang involved in registering fake FIRs.

“Such policemen who had given clean chit to Amir Mehmud, the alleged kingpin of a gang involved in registering fake FIRs, are likely to face action,” police officials hinted.

These police officials admitted that the role of these policemen was under scrutiny and that action might follow.

ADG zone Prem Prakash said he was aware of the negligence shown earlier.

An enquiry has been ordered and action will be taken against those found guilty, he added.

A group of persons, including some madarsa staff at Mauaima had approached Prakash and told him that Mehmud had lodged many fake cases against them. They alleged that Mehmud was running a gang that engages in lodging fake cases, grabbing properties and demanding extortion. They alleged that some cops too were helping Mehmud.

Earlier, an FIR was lodged against Mehmud at Mauaima police station for demanding extortion and other sections of IPC on the complaint of Mohd Umar and others.

Mohd Umar claimed that he had given a complaint against Amir Mehmud at SSP office in January following which the investigation was handed over to Mauaima police. However, the concerned cops forwarded a report to SSP claiming that all allegations against Mehmud were false and that he was man of good reputation. The investigation report was prepared by a sub inspector which was approved by the SHO and circle officer.

Umar has now demanded a fair inquiry and early arrest of the remaining members of Mehmud’s gang.

Besides Mehmud, 15 other persons, including his brothers and sister are accused in the FIR lodged against Umar. Many of them used to pose as witnesses in the cases lodged by Mehmud. Till now Mehmud has lodged over a dozen cases at Mauaima and one at Kotwali police station.

CBI has already initiated investigations in connection with fake cases lodged against lawyers. Among 51 such cases, 26 are lodged at Mauaima police station.