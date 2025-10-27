Lucknow: Several duped of lakhs in job scam; investigation begins

A case of fraud has surfaced wherein the accused had duped many people of several lakh rupees on the pretext of providing them the job of Review Officer in the Lucknow bench of the High Court.

On the instructions of the state government, ASP (east) has started investigating the matter based on a complaint submitted by a Lucknow resident. As soon as the investigation commenced on government orders, several other victims also came forward.

As per reports, Priyesh Kumar Singh of Hussainpur Chhivapur Pajawa, Lucknow, tendered a complaint to the government that a person from Gadhiyawan Raghavapur in Patti took ₹20.50 lakh from him for securing him a job as a review officer in the High Court.

Upon the chief secretary’s orders, ASP (east) launched an investigation and summoned Priyesh Kumar Singh for a statement. This led to several other victims, including Shailendra Dubey of Nasirabad, Rae Bareli, Akash of Rae Bareli, Jaiprakash Mishra of Jaunpur, Abhishek Sharma of Jais, Amethi, came forward besides several other reported about similar fraud committed with them by the accused.

They complained that two to three years ago, the accused from Aspur Devsara took ₹3 to ₹8 lakh from each of them and even gave them appointment letters. The accused had told the victims that they would receive a call from the police station for an investigation. However, after some time the accused blocked their numbers. These individuals also submitted a complaint letter to the ASP.

According to ASP (east) Shailendra Lal, investigating the allegations on government orders, an FIR has been registered against the accused at Hazratganj police station in Lucknow wherein chargesheet had also been filed. A letter has been sent to the government for withdrawing his security, he added.