Sewage water flowing via Chakan canal directly into Bhima river

PUNE Farmers on the outskirts of Chakan have complained about sewage water flowing directly into the Bhima river, affecting their crops.

An entire river stretch flowing from Agarkarwadi, Rakshewadi, Patharwadi, until Kalus, which is a village one-km from the Bhima Askhed dam, is allegedly polluted with chemicals and sewage, creating a bluish tinge on the surface of the water.

Foam has also filled the canal (odha) running through Chakan city.

“My family is part of the farmer’s group in Kalus and I own 2.5 acres of farmland. Initially, this odha was a narrow one, but with expansion and population growth all the water flowing through reaches the Bhima river faster,” said Vicky Koutkar, a lawyer and farmer.

Factories and manufacturers, in MIDC and the small scale industries set up along the Chakan nagar parishad area, are being blamed for releasing pollutants into the odha.

“One can see a sticky, thick greenish hue on the top layer of the water near the dam, while every day, we see soapy bubbles and foam running through the odha,” added Koutkar.

Nanasaheb Kamthe, CEO, Chakan nagar parishad, denied chemical waste was floating through the odha, but agreed that sewage water from residential areas is being released into the canal.

“I am aware that sewage water from the Chakan area is flowing into the odha and we are working towards a solution. We already have a work order to build an underground drainage line for the entire Chakan city. Besides this, a sewage treatment plant is also in the pipeline. I have taken over six months ago and this nagar parishad is fairly new, formed in 2015; hence, we need time to plan and implement basic things,” said Kamthe.