Home / Cities / Others / Govt creating atmosphere of terror, says SGPC chief

Govt creating atmosphere of terror, says SGPC chief

ByHT Correspondent
Apr 14, 2023 12:38 AM IST

Accuses Punjab government and police of interfering with the arrangements being made by gurdwaras for ‘Khalsa Sajna Diwas’ (Baisakhi)

AMRITSAR

Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (HT File Photo)
Shiromani Gurudwara Prabhandak Committee (SGPC) president Harjinder Singh Dhami. (HT File Photo)

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) chief Harjinder Singh Dhami on Thursday accused the Punjab government and the police of interfering with the arrangements being made by gurdwaras for ‘Khalsa Sajna Diwas’ (Baisakhi).

In a statement, Dhami said there is resentment in the Sikh community due to “unnecessary interference” by the state government and the police administration when the community is celebrating the ‘Khalsa Sajna Diwas’ on Friday as per the ‘panthic’ traditions.

The SGPC chief said arbitrary restrictions are being imposed on the Sangat (community) by the police, adding that the action of the government was “extremely bad” and cannot be tolerated.

“A large number of Sangat gather at Takht Kesgarh Sahib and Takht Damdama Sahib for the Khalsa Sajna Diwas, but they are facing inconvenience due to unnecessary interference of the police,” he said.

The SGPC chief said an atmosphere of fear and terror is being deliberately created in the Sikh sangat. “Policemen deputed at gurdwaras are also pressing managers to follow instructions, which is unacceptable. This is a direct challenge to the maryada (code of conduct) by the police,” Dhami said.

The SGPC head said the government should immediately withdraw the police from gurdwaras. He appealed to the sangat to ignore the police and come to gurdwaras to pay obeisance like every year. He said if the government or the police harasses the devotees, they should report it to the managers of the gurdwaras.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
police amritsar action baisakhi fear terror punjab government sikh community code of conduct shiromani gurdwara parbandhak committee sgpc + 9 more
police amritsar action baisakhi fear terror punjab government sikh community code of conduct shiromani gurdwara parbandhak committee sgpc + 8 more
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, April 14, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out