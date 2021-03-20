SGPC member Kuldeep Tohra loses 1.5 crore to scamsters

Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) member Kuldeep Kaur Tohra and her husband Harmel Singh Tohra, a former cabinet minister, lost ₹1.5 crore to cyber fraudsters, police said on Friday.

Kuldeep Kaur is daughter of late Akali stalwart Gurcharan Singh Tohra.

As per the complaint submitted by Kuldeep’s son Harinderpal Singh Tohra, she had got a phone call in 2017 and was told that shares of various companies in the name of her parents were lying unclaimed. “They asked details and assured that the shares worth several crores would be transferred to her account,” the complainant mentioned.

The accused continued to dupe the couple for the next couple of years by taking security money and processing charges to release shares. As the couple discussed the issue with Harinderpal, he approached the police.

He said the accused had asked his parents to deposit money in 13 different accounts, claiming that the process will be completed after taking approval from higher authorities as the monetary value of shares was quite high.

Following the complaint, the police registered an FIR against 12 persons, four of whom have been identified as Sagar, Rahul Kumar of Bijnor, Manoj of Meerut, Chandani of New Delhi.

The police have started investigation and have been taking details of the bank accounts to track the fraudsters.