SGPC resolution says RSS suppressing religious freedom in Hindu Rashtra bid

AMRITSAR In a first, the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) General House on Tuesday passed a resolution against the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS), alleging that it is attempting to establish a ‘Hindu Rashtra’ (Hindu country).

To date, SGPC office-bearers had been issuing individual statement criticising the RSS, but its general House had not passed such a resolution. Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh, who was present in the session as per protocol, has also in the past sought a ban on the RSS, claiming, “The RSS’ aim of a Hindu Rashtra is against the country’s interests.”

The SGPC move comes five months after the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), which controls the apex gurdwara body, parted ways with the BJP. The saffron party is one of the affiliates of the RSS and leads the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) at the Centre.

Passed during the budget session of the SGPC, the resolution reads, “India is a multi-religious, multilingual and multi-ethnic country. Its beauty is that the constitution gives equality to all faiths... and every religion has made great contribution to its freedom, especially the Sikh community, which has made more than 80% sacrifices. Sadly, for a long time now, freedom of other religions has been suppressed in the wake of the RSS’s attempts to make the country a Hindu Rashtra. Minorities are being intimidated and frightened through direct and indirect unnecessary interference into their faith.”

“Such attempts were made in the 17th century by the Mughal Empire, which the Gurus strongly opposed. The ninth Sikh Master, Guru Tegh Bahadur, in particular made sacrifices to repulse attacks on the Hindu religion and set a distinct example in the religious history of the world,” the resolution says.

The SGPC resolution states, “Today’s general session cautions the Government of India that...it should respect sentiments of followers of every religion and rein in elements, which attempt to suppress the voice of minorities. Religious rights of every religion’s followers must protected.”

SIX YEARS AFTER BARGARI SACRILEGE,

PASSES RESOLUTION AGAINST IT

On suggestions of SGPC members from the opposition, president Bibi Jagir Kaur allowed the passing of a resolution condemning the 2015 Bargari sacrilege of Guru Granth Sahib and sought exemplary punishment for the perpetrators.

The resolution, passed six years after the incident, has sought strict punishment for accused police officers. In another resolution, the SGPC sought a unique monument for the ninth Guru and large-scale development of historic sites related to him. The day of martyrdom of the ninth Guru should be celebrated as ‘Religious Tolerance Day’.

A resolution of appreciation was also passed with regards to the recognition of the identity of Sikh religion ‘Nishan Sahib’ as the ‘Sikh Flag Day’ to be marked on March 11 in the Connecticut state of the USA. All resolutions were passed unanimously. The two-hour budget session was conducted without any disturbance or verbal spats as the president allowed all to express their views.

Honourary chief secretary Harjinder Singh Dhami conducted the stage. Prominent among those who spoke from the dais were Sukhdev Singh Bhaur, Simajit Singh Bains, Kiranjot Kaur and Bhai Gurpreet Singh Randhawa Wale.