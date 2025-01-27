Shah, Yogi take holy dip at Sangam, offer prayers

Union home minister Amit Shah and chief minister Yogi Adityanath, accompanied by sadhus from various maths, temples and akhadas, took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam during the Mahakumbh on Monday. Home Minister Amit Shah and UP CM Yogi Adityanath offering prayers at Sangam on Monday. (HT Photo)

Amid the chanting of Vedic mantras, the sadhus guided the ritual, sprinkling water from the Ganga on the home minister and performing traditional “puja-archana” (worship).

In a message on X, Shah described the Mahakumbh as a “unique symbol of Sanatan culture’s timeless flow,” reflecting India’s eternal philosophy of life and harmonious traditions.

Following the holy dip, the home minister and the chief minister performed a special puja and participated in the Sangam aarti at the site. Joining Amit Shah in the rituals were his wife Sonal Shah, son Jay Shah, the chairman of the International Cricket Council (ICC), daughter-in-law and grandchildren.

Adityanath presented a Kumbh Kalash to the home minister as a symbol of tradition and respect. The sadhus honoured the home minister with garlands, sandalwood paste and a tilak.

When Shah and Adityanath took a holy dip at the Triveni Sangam, they were accompanied by prominent sadhus, including Juna Peethadheeshwar Swami Avdheshanand, Niranjani Peethadheeshwar Swami Kailashanand, Akhada Parishad president Mahant Ravindra Puri and Yoga guru Baba Ramdev.

After the sadhus sprinkled Sangam water on the home minister, he offered “arghya” to the Sun.

The teerth purohits (pilgrim guides) then conducted a special puja for both the home minister and the chief minister at the Sangam site, culminating in a grand Sangam aarti. The chants of ‘Maa Ganga, Yamuna, and Saraswati’ echoed across the holy site.

The youngest members of the Shah family also received blessings from the sadhus, with Adityanath sharing a lighthearted moment with the children.

Amid the chants of Har “Har Mahadev”, Shah and Adityanath bowed in devotion to the Ganga and the Sun.

Later, the home minister proceeded to the Akshayvat, an ancient tree holding mythological significance among Hindus. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had also offered prayers at the Akshayvat during his pre-Mahakumbh visit in December.

Earlier, Shah and Adityanath arrived at the VIP Ghat in Arail where they boarded a cruise to Sangam. The leaders paid obeisance to the Ganga and held a special discussion on Mahakumbh arrangements with Swami Avdheshanand, Mahant Hari Giri and Mahant Prem Giri on the cruise.

During the Sangam snan, Baba Ramdev and Satua Baba assisted Yogi Adityanath in the ritual dip.

Post the bath, Ramdev guided the chief minister in performing a special yoga pose known as “tadasana.”

In a post in Hindi on X, Adityanath said: “Today, in the holy presence of revered seers and spiritual leaders, Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah took a sacred dip at the holy Triveni Sangam in Tirthraj Prayag. May Maa Ganga, Maa Yamuna and Maa Saraswati bless everyone with prosperity and well-being. This is our prayer.”

The Mahakumbh began on January 13 and will continue until February 26.