Shahi Farman in AU locker talks of assistance to poor, destitute women: Experts

The ‘Shahi Farman’ or the royal decree found inside a locker in the Central Library of Allahabad University (AU) directs continuation of royal assistance to the poor and destitute women of Allahabad. The Shahi Farman found in an AU locker (HT File Photo)

The former head of department of Arabic-Persian at AU, prof Saleha Rashid, said that the ‘Shahi Farman’ is not fully readable as it is old and in a dilapidated state. Even the date of issue of the order is not visible. However, it mentions 10 bighas of land at Soraon pargana of Allahabad, which has been granted as help to the poor and destitute women. The ‘farman’ was issued to continue the assistance to them.

Senior Urdu literary person Ajay Malviya said that prima facie it appears that the farman was issued during the times of Mughal Emperor Akbar.

Meanwhile, the coins found inside the locker were also examined by numismatists. The coins, numbering around 500, belong to different ruling dynasties of the Indian subcontinent. Some rare gold coins belong to the Kidarite Kingdom which ruled over Kashmir and Northern parts of India.

The coins weigh 7.34 grams and 21 mm in diameter. They contain impure gold but are of antique value. A king is shown on the coin while he is about to sacrifice an animal. Word ‘Kidara’ is inscripted on the coin in Brahmi script. The coin is minted using hammers. The other coins are of copper, silver and gold and many are considered to be around 2000 years old and related to Maurya, Kushanas and Gupta empires, while some have images related to the emperor Skand Gupta and Sikandar Lodi.

Buddhist instructions ‘Vinay Pitak’ on copper plates were also found inside the locker. AU officials said that articles found inside the locker need more research to shed a light on them and their importance.