Sharda inundates Dhaurahra tehsil of Lakhimpur, 18 rescued

Dhaurahra tehsil and Nakha block of Lakhimpur bore the brunt of the Sharda River on Thursday. The Nakha block office and its adjoining half a dozen villages were marooned in floods. Sharda began flowing parallel to the Kheri-Dhaurahra National Highway 730 forcing villagers from Ludhauni to take shelter on the highway. Villagers ferrying on boats after their village adjacent to highway went flooded by Sharda river in Dhaurahra tehsil on Thursday. (Deo Kant Pandey)

Dhaurahra tehsil, situated between the Sharda and Ghaghra rivers, is known for being prone to floods and erosion.

The Sharda damaged the afflux bund near Samdaha and Raini villages, prompting four teams from the National Disaster Relief Force (NDRF) to rushed into action and rescue 18 people from their flooded homes.

SDM Dhaurahra Rajesh Kumar visited the affected areas and ensured the distribution of relief kits and essential medicines to villagers.

Meanwhile, residents of the Pallia and Tikunia areas of Nighasan tehsil breathed a sigh of relief as floodwaters receded from major routes and approach roads. The Nighasan-Pallia highway, which had been closed for traffic since Tuesday due to flooding, was reopened for light motor vehicles on Thursday afternoon. However, traffic on the Bhira-Pallia road could not be restored as the Sharda floods severely damaged a culvert on the highway near Atariya.