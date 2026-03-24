Sheohar DDC under scanner as vigilance teams raid multiple premises

The Special Vigilance Unit (SVU) from Patna on Tuesday carried out simultaneous raids at multiple premises linked to Sheohar Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Brijesh Kumar in connection with a disproportionate assets case, officials said. The action was part of a wider crackdown (Universalinstitutions)

Two SVU teams searched Kumar’s official residence and his office, examining articles and documents related to movable and immovable assets. The searches were ongoing at the time of filing this report.

The action was part of a wider crackdown, with vigilance teams also raiding locations linked to Kumar across Bihar, including his native village Jitwarpur under Govindganj police station in East Champaran, his in-laws’ residence in Sitamarhi, a premises in Bettiah (West Champaran), and one in Patna.

Officials said the operation launched early in the morning based on search warrants issued by a special vigilance court in Patna.

According to the SVU, a case (no. 11/2026) has been registered under relevant provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (amended in 2018), alleging that Kumar accumulated assets worth ₹1.84 crore disproportionate to his known sources of income during his tenure in various government positions.

During the raids, officials claimed to have found several important leads related to assets. However, the exact value of seized cash or property has not yet been officially disclosed.

Kumar has not issued any statement so far regarding the raids. The Special Vigilance Department said further action would be decided only after the investigation is completed. If the allegations are substantiated, he may face legal proceedings along with departmental action under service rules.

The raids triggered a flurry in administrative circles in Sheohar. Kumar, a resident of East Champaran, previously served as DDC in Sitamarhi and also held the post of district land acquisition officer in West Champaran.

Vigilance officials reiterated that further legal steps would depend on the outcome of the ongoing searches, underlining the government’s zero-tolerance policy against corruption.

A five-member team of the Special Vigilance Unit (SVU), headed by deputy superintendent of police Sanjay Verma, conducted a raid at the native village of Sheohar Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) Brajesh Kumar in connection with a disproportionate assets case. The operation took place at Jamuniya Shekhwaniya village under the Narkatiaganj subdivision in West Champaran district. Officials searched the premises to verify allegations that the officer had amassed wealth beyond his known sources of income.

“DDC Brajesh Kumar’s father Awdesh Ram jointly possessed a house with his two other brothers called Sukhdev Ram and Bipin Ram. We came to know the house is presently in possession of second brother Sukhdev Ram and they are away from the village at present,” said Sanjay Kumar Verma, deputy superintendent of police.

(With inputs from Sandeep Bhaskar)