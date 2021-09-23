Home / Cities / Others / Shimla’s Indian Institute of Advanced Studies reopened for public after five months
The Indian Institute of Advanced Studies, which was reopened for tourists after five months, in Shimla on Wednesday. (DEEPAK SANSTA/HT)
Shimla’s Indian Institute of Advanced Studies reopened for public after five months

Indian Institute of Advanced Studies is a big draw for tourists due to its old-world charm; the building was constructed in 1888, and has remained a home for 13 viceroys between 1888 and 1946; for five months, it was closed for public due to the second wave of Covid
By HT Correspondent, Shimla
PUBLISHED ON SEP 23, 2021 03:47 AM IST

Five months after the lethal second wave of Covid-19 struck the country, the prestigious Indian Institute of Advanced Studies (IIAS) has been thrown open for the public.

The building, constructed in 1888, was formerly known as the Vice Regal Lodge. As many as 13 viceroys stayed in the building between 1888 and 1946.After Independence, it was known as Rashtrapati Niwas. Apart from the Simla Conference of 1945, the building has witnessed many historical events. “The building has been thrown open for tourists. All visitors have to follow the standard operating procedures and carry hand sanitisers and maintain social distance while entering the building,” said Prem Chand, officiating secretary of the Institute. The building was closed for tourists in April.

Due to its old-world charm, the building is a big draw for tourists. On an average, over 2 lakh tourists visited the building annually ahead of the lockdown. The IIAS charges 40 from domestic tourists and 85 from foreign nationals as entry fees. Those who only want to view the building that reminiscences the powerful British rule in India from outside are charged 20. The building earns 85 lakh annually from visitors. The building was opened for the Public in1992 and was declared a heritage structure in 1997.

