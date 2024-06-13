Shiv Dwar to welcome pilgrims this Mahakumbh

Along with Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati Dwars (gates), a Shiv Dwar will also be constructed to welcome pilgrims at Mahakumbh-2025. The Ganga, Yamuna and Saraswati Dwars were constructed during Kumbh-2019 but the Shiv Dwar will soon be constructed at one of the routes of entry to Prayagraj by the Mela Authority. For representation only (HT File Photo)

A proposal of construction of four gates has been made for the upcoming Mahakumbh. Ganga Dwar will welcome pilgrims coming from Phaphamau, Saraswati Dwar on the route from Varanasi, Yamuna Dwar on the route from Rewa and Shiv Dwar on the route from Sahson will welcome pilgrims and tourists during the Mahakumbh. A tender has also been issued for the construction of the gates.

Mela officials said that unlike earlier welcome gates, the new ones will be grander and more beautiful. The gates will be adorned with paintings, murals and other artworks. On Shiv Dwar, a large idol of Lord Shiva and visuals of ‘Ganga Awataran’ will be depicted.

Mela officials said that pilgrims will witness religious visuals at spots in the city. At Minto Park, a Dwadash Jyotirling will be made for pilgrims. Moreover, Dwadash Jyotirling will be depicted through paintings on 12 walls at the park.

Landscaping and greenery will be developed near the park. A Nakshatra Vatika will come up at Bhardwaj Park where 27 different plants will be planted as per the 27 Nakshatras. People may take information about the plants according to their Nakshatras.

Similar to the pillars adorning the route to Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, 108 pillars will be constructed at different spots in the city, which will be lit with facade lighting. The pillars will come up at GT Jawahar Crossing to Kila Dwar, all riverfront roads and other main routes.