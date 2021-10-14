Shivpal says option open for alliance with SP

Pragatisheel Samawadi Party president Shivpal Singh Yadav said here on Thursday that the option for alliance with the Samajwadi Party was still open.

“The path for alliance is still open, it is not closed,” he said in Saifai where he reached this morning with his Samajik Parivartan Yatra.

He said the Yatra had started from Mathura with the objective of ousting the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) from power. “This is the time of Dharm Yuddh (holy war) and our sole aim is to defeat the BJP,” he said.

Yadav said his party was hopeful of having an alliance with a big political party and the chances of a truck with the SP remained a possibility.