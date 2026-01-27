The station house officer (SHO) of Gidhour police station has been suspended and a probe ordered in connection with a sensational robbery at the residence of a retired civil surgeon in Jamui district during the wee hours of Monday, officials said. SHO suspended in connection with burglary at a retired civil surgeon’s house in Jamui

Unidentified masked criminals looted jewellery worth ₹50 lakh after holding the family members — including the retired doctor, his wife and son — hostage at gunpoint. The incident took place barely 50 metres from the local police station, officials said.

The assailants also allegedly assaulted Dr Vijyendra Satyarthi (65), his wife Pushpam Kumari (60) and their son Dr Vikram Kumar (35). Following the incident, the victims were rushed to the district hospital, where they are undergoing treatment.

Family members further alleged that the criminals administered injections, causing them to lose consciousness.

Jamui superintendent of police Vishwajeet Dayal was unavailable for comment. However, a senior police officer said the SP took serious note of the incident and placed Gidhour SHO Deenanath Singh under suspension. “CCTV footage is being scrutinised to identify the criminals,” the officer said.

In a separate incident in Supaul, burglars broke into two jewellery shops on Monday night and decamped with valuables worth ₹5 lakh, police said.

According to police, around 10 criminals held the night guard hostage before breaking into the shops owned by Subodh Swarnkar and Rajesh Swarnkar by cutting open the shutters. “They failed to break into a third shop,” the jewellers said.

Supaul superintendent of police Sharath RS visited the spot and said a dog squad and forensic experts had been deployed to crack the case.

Meanwhile, the business community has expressed deep concern over the rising incidents of crime and demanded adequate security measures.